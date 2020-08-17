Wildfire danger will be increasing across the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drier weather will be a staple of the extended forecast around much of the region and that, combined with late summer heat will be especially important to watch in the west where fire danger will be increasing.

It’s not uncommon to see higher fire danger late in the summer season and the emerging pattern strongly supports that idea. Hot weather anchored over the Rockies will be expanding into the plains the next 6-10 days with no major changes expected.

We also see the lower humidity values in the Black Hills region most afternoons. Taking a look at the relative humidity forecast tomorrow, the numbers are between 10 and 20 percent in the far west. That range will be very common the next several days and will contribute to the changing conditions.

So while we’ve benefited from some good summer rain in the west, the green vegetation will tend to dry down and could lead to more critical fire danger in the weeks to come.