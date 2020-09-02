Wild temperature swings are on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND was baking in the sunshine Wednesday as summer is still holding on. While we warmed to the 80s and 90s today it will cool for tomorrow.

There’s more warm weather for at least the first half of the weekend before a more drastic cooldown.

Here’s a look at other drastic cool downs we’ve had in September for Sioux Falls.

On September 12 , 1993 Sioux Falls had a high of 93, two days later the high was 55, a 38 degree swing.

In 2017 the difference was 35 degrees over a three-day time span.

So temperature swings of at least 30 degrees over a two to three-day time span do happen in September.

I don’t see a big swing like that for tomorrow or the day after, but what happens from this weekend into early next week will have to be watched.

Temperatures will be cold enough next week to keep an eye on the records book for record coldest highs.