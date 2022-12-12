SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– This major storm system is grabbing a lot of attention in the forecast. As usual, there is a number of complicated factors worth noting.

First on my list, lightning and thunder. Take a look at our Futurecast lightning timeline starting tonight. You can see the yellow bands indicating where there’s enough instability to support a strike or two lightning. When that happens, snow, sleet, or freezing rain rates go up locally in a hurry. Don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder.

Second, the existing snowpack in southern and eastern KELOLAND will continue to impact surface temperatures the next 24 hours. We anticipate temperatures will steadily rise on Tuesday from south to north, but the longer we sit below 32, especially north and east of Sioux Falls, the more ice we will see.

Third, this system will be slow, extra slow to move out. The long duration of snow makes the snow forecast very significant and also continues to be an issue in later periods for southeast KELOLAND later in the week.

So there you have it. The wild cards are ready to be played and we’ll watch them closely. As a timely reminder, keep your Storm Tracker App handy to stay ahead of all the developing weather this week.

