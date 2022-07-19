SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From the excessive heat yesterday, to the drying strong winds today, many folks in KELOLAND are looking forward to a shot of rain again. But the stormy pattern from earlier this summer has certainly changed.

You would think with a nice cold front marching across KELOLAND this morning, we would be seeing more rain on radar. Certainly, we had some rain around, but the trends were clearly spotty and not nearly as organized as storms earlier in the summer.

This pattern is par for the course in July as heat tends to saturate a larger depth of the atmosphere. The surface temperatures alone yesterday were extremely hot, reaching 110 degrees in both Philip and Faith.

You will hear us often talk about the cap or “lid” in the mid-levels of the sky that can prevent thunderstorms this time of year. Sure enough, that’s exactly what caused this latest system to move through mainly dry. The yellow zone on this map shows the areas that have effectively been too warm to storm, which is much of KELOLAND.

The big question is, will this pattern persist and what’s next for the drought trends in KELOLAND. We’ll take a closer look at that subject tomorrow.

