SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we’ve seen glimpses of what April is capable of, below-average temperatures have really made their presence known more often than not.
High temperatures in April have been a near-even split between above and below average, but the overnight lows have skewed toward the cooler side of things. This has really been the case over the last seven days and especially true since our Easter Sunday snowstorm. Clear skies and calm winds allow whatever daytime heating we get to head back into the atmosphere at night, but the recent snowpack also played a big factor.
Let’s look at something called “Albedo”, a measure of how well or poorly a surface absorbs solar energy on a scale of 0 to 1. In this case, it’s heat. Your grass-covered lawn has an albedo of 0.25, meaning it absorbs about 75% of what comes down and reflects the remaining 25%. Fresh-fallen snow has an albedo of 0.9, so 90% of that heat is reflected back into the atmosphere. Even melting snow has an albedo of about 0.4, so a dulled cooling effect is still in place.
As the rest of our snow melts, the extra chill in the air will go with it… leaving us with just plain cool nights as we go further into April.
Why overnight lows have been below average
