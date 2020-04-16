Why overnight lows have been below average

Cold air will continue to lurk across KELOLAND for the rest of the workweek, but we do have warmer temperatures coming.

It was another cold and breezy day across the area. In fact, the temperatures reflected more of late February or early March instead of the middle of April. Well, just hold on and we'll get our numbers back to where they should be.

This goes back to Alaska. Notice the above-average temperatures in Alaska. We've said it before, as Alaska warms we cool, and that's what is going on now. Temperatures will slowly return closer to average as we go through the weekend.

Of course, the snow on the ground in southern KELOLAND is also having an impact on the temperatures. But this snow will soon be gone, this too will allow for temperatures to warm better as we go forward.

And those temperatures will return to the 50s and 60s just in time for the weekend.