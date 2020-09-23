While the first day of fall felt like summer, it’s about to change

While summer weather will continue through the rest of the workweek, we’ll soon see fall like temperatures return. These will be riding strong northerly winds.

While south winds helped us warm today, they’ll change direction to the northwest this weekend and for next week. These winds of change will bring in our cooler air, here’s the setup.

The warm weather will retreat west as cooler air starts to come in from the north. While the core of the cold will be to our east, we’ll be in the middle of it all which means strong northerly winds can be expected. The strong winds are expected to start on Sunday and may not come to an end until Tuesday or Wednesday.

The strongest of the wind is expected Monday evening or Monday night. That’s when model guidance is suggesting wind gusts over 50 mph for parts of eastern and southeast KELOLAND.

Here’s a way to look at the change next week. The lows we’ve been waking up to, 50s and 60s…will be our highs, but that’s actually closer to our averages than the highs we’ve had recently.