While several areas of KELOLAND did see rain this weekend, more is needed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The grass may be greening up in portions of KELOLAND, but don’t be fooled by how lush your lawn may look.

We’re still dealing with a long-standing drought across nearly the entirety of South Dakota. To get a different view of what’s going on, let’s take a look just below the surface.

One way we can look at our drought status is via soil moisture. The rain that we’ve received has been good, but not good enough. Southeastern KELOLAND as well as portions of western and northern South Dakota are observing soil moisture levels well below average. This matches up with where the most severe drought conditions have been observed over the last several months.

We do get some help as we head toward the second half of the week and into the weekend, but showers and storm will be scattered…not the widespread rain that we need.

While our drought situation is certainly bad, it actually could be worse. Our neighbors to the north have been even drier, with nearly eighty-five percent of North Dakota experiencing extreme drought conditions compared to twenty percent in South Dakota.