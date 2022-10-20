SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After our cold snap earlier this week, we’ve warmed but moisture is needed in KELOLAND.

Warm and dry conditions for KELOLAND today and while that’s good to finish up the harvest, we know the dry conditions continue to keep the fire danger elevated.

Here’s a look at the precipitation trend over the past 30 days. It has very dry conditions for many in KELOLAND. As the percentage of average for the past month are in the teens and 20s for many.

But the past 90 days look a little better, for at least western South Dakota. This is where the moisture trend is above average, but eastern South Dakota is dry.

As we bring in cooler air next week, we do have better chances for moisture. Not only at the beginning of the week, but later in the week.

So while it’s been dry as of late, some have had more moisture than others over the past 3 months. We’ll watch to see if we get back into that wetter pattern of a couple of months ago as we head into the colder months ahead.

