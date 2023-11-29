SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We all know that real lasting winter weather can start any day now this time of year. But the extended forecast offers a different tune…at least for now.

We can confidently say that early December is not going to start like last year. In fact, there is the potential for some record-breaking temperatures sometime between December 5th and 10th. Winter cold is nowhere to be found, or is it?

Let’s look at Canada in the extended forecast. Not at the ground, but up, way up, specifically the stratosphere. This map of red and orange shows a huge warm up in some of the highest levels of the atmosphere. Why do we care about that? We call this sudden stratospheric warming. If this happens as forecast, it should shock, cool, and contract the lower atmosphere the next few weeks. This is a strong clue that the first big cold airmass of the winter will soon come to life in the Arctic. How big, where it goes, and how long it lasts are all questions for a later date.

So while we enjoy the mild weather again next week, we’ll see what starts changing during the second half of the month.