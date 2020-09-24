When will the cooler nights arrive?

With October fast approaching, you would think that chillier temperatures, especially at night, would become more frequent in Sioux Falls. The data, however, says otherwise.

While much of KELOLAND has experienced a few chilly nights with lows in the 30s, the southeastern portion of the region has been missing out. So far, the coolest night in Sioux Falls was a 41-degree low on September 17th. While this may seem out of the ordinary, it’s not too far out of line with what has been observed lately.

Sioux Falls didn’t see September lows in the 30s four out of the last five years. In fact, it’s only been recorded twice during this time. Going back a little bit further, lows in the 30s are surprisingly uncommon in Sioux Falls during September. It has only happened 27 times over the last ten years, which equates to a 9% rate of occurrence.

We’re also approaching another benchmark: The first 32 degree low, which is observed around September 30th on average. The last time we had our first 32-degree low before Sept. 30th was in 2012 when it occurred on the 22nd of the month.

Going through the extended outlook, Sioux Falls may finally have a chance to fall into the 30s by the start of October. As for the first 32-degree night, that’s likely not happening for a while yet.