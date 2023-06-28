SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The smoke from wildfires in Canada; unfortunately, will continue to bring hazy or smoky skies to KELOLAND.

Over the past couple of months, we’ve grown used to seeing haze in the air due to smoke from wildfires in Canada.

This map shows where there’s smoke in the air:

While much of it is found to the east of us, in eastern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and Michigan it has been spilling over into KELOLAND.

And these maps show the outlooks for July and August. They show above-average conditions for fires to continue throughout much of Canada. There’s only a subtle difference between the two maps, and that’s the expected improvement in Alaska for August.

As they continue to fight fires to our north, we continue to fight the dry conditions in KELOLAND. And that isn’t expected to improve anytime soon.