SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Traditionally, June is the most active severe weather month in KELOLAND, but clearly May has shown it too can be very busy too. Now, the forecast appears to shift back toward stormy skies starting this weekend.

The rain is welcome for west Texas, but not this. A large tornado roamed the plains west of Lubbock yesterday. The intense clash of the air masses is the main reason for ramp-up in severe weather this year and expect more to come.

Take a look at the thunderstorm energy map for this weekend.

We already see plenty of moist, warm, and unstable air returning from southern plains. It appears the strongest clash zone between the warm and colder air will return to parts of KELOLAND.

In fact, take a look at an early indicator on the European model for Tuesday.

It hints at 90s showing up close to Sioux Falls, with 40s in parts of North Dakota. No further explanation is needed.

The upper air pattern features a big upper-level low-pressure system in Wyoming with snow, contrasted with a large high-pressure ridge and heat in Ohio Valley. Does this look familiar?

While it’s not exactly the same, the weather map I showed 2 days before the derecho featured the same general pattern. Does this mean we’re going to get another derecho? No. Does it mean severe weather will be possible? Absolutely.

If you haven’t done so already, there’s no better time than the present to review your severe weather safety plans to get ready for the rest of severe weather season.