When will KELOLAND see its first 90-degree day?

We’ve seen days in the 80s already, so let’s see when we can take the next step and reach our next plateau: The 90s.
Make no mistake, we’ve already had some banner days in KELOLAND with warm temperatures and low levels of humidity. With that said, however, these warmer days are likely getting some of us ready for summer to show up already. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long to get a preview.
I went into the climate archives to see when KELOLAND sees its first 90-degree day. While the record for the earliest first 90-degree day will elude us, we are quickly approaching our mean value. Typically, our window of opportunity for 90-plus degree weather is open between late May and early/mid-September…so it’s roughly Memorial Day to Labor Day.
For what it’s worth, last year was interesting. Our first 90-degree day in Sioux Falls arrived on June 4, not too far from average, but our last 90-degree day was August 4…a full month ahead of schedule.
As for this year, the wait for day one continues. While we reach the 80s on occasion, 90 will elude us for a little while longer.
