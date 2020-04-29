When will KELOLAND see its first 90-degree day?

A lot of attention has been put on gardens and yards lately, as this warm weather has helped bring many people outside.

Seems like you can't go through an afternoon without hearing the hum of a lawnmower or see someone working on their garden. While all of this is great to see, be careful as to how much you actually do.

While the weather will remain warm this week, once we go into the first full week of May it is starting to trend much cooler than average.

70s and 80s will be harder to come by as we start next week. Much cooler air pours in across the upper plains. Highs temperatures will retreat to the 50s and 60s next week.

And we need to be mindful of the overnight lows. While we had patchy frost this weekend, it will be possible to see that next week too.

That's why I like to hold off on planting my garden until Mother's Day weekend. The chances of frost is less and less after that.