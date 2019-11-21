When will KELOLAND see average highs return to the 40s?

The forecast is calling for 40s and 50s this weekend, but those kinds of highs are becoming less common.

Thursday is the first day the average high in Sioux Falls is in the 30s.

Aberdeen’s average highs dropped into the 30s in the last week.

Pierre will see their average high dip into the 30s on Sunday. Rapid City still has a couple weeks to go.

We won’t see average highs return to the 40s until March!

And if you caught the KELOLAND Winter Doppler Special, Scot’s winter forecast included bitterly cold, well below normal temperatures in January.

But don’t worry too much. There are still chances for warmer weather to make brief appearances as record highs in December and January are in the 50s and 60s.

And after the warm weekend, colder than average temperatures return for Thanksgiving. And there are hints that the highs just keep falling heading into December.