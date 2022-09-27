SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As hurricane activity becomes big news this week in Florida and parts of the southeastern U.S., we’ll be watching how the jet stream across the rest of the nation is impacted and how that could affect our weather here in the northern plains.

Hurricanes are one of the weather topics we don’t often have to cover in KELOLAND. However, if history proves correct, the indirect impacts of hurricanes are felt here.

Hurricane Ian will impact Florida this week. While we watch the details of the exact tract to unfold, the storm will eventually take a track inland. Notice by the weekend how another storm system pulls into the northern plains at the same time. The biggest question for us is how fast will the hurricane remnants move to the north and how will that impact the timing of the system near KELOLAND. That could delay the onset of rain chances and also could lead to heavier rain in the event the system moves through at a slower pace at the end of the 7 day forecast.

For now, the dry weather will be slow to leave and the status quo remains in place for most of KELOLAND.