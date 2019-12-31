When to expect cold air to move into KELOLAND

Now that we are in our coldest time of year, it’s a matter of time before we get one of those old fashioned Arctic outbreaks. And the timing may lineup a lot like last year.

Much like last year, the first week of the new year will be above average with highs hitting the 30s and 40s Wednesday and Thursday. But next week is showing a sign a colder air.

We’ll get brushed by Arctic air to help drag our temperatures to the teens for highs early next week. The core of the cold will be over Hudson Bay. But we’re also watching cold that has settled over Alaska. In fact, temperatures last week fell to the 50s and 60s below zero in Alaska.

So, I think it’s a timing issue when it comes to when the cold arrives. My first thought is it will wait until the later part of the month, much like last year.

Some of you may remember the bitter cold from January 30th of last year. This graphic shows the high and low temperatures from that day.

As you can see, many locations fell to the 20s and 30s below zero for lows with highs remaining below zero.

When the cold decides to come down, we’ll see if this rivals the cold from last year.