When should you start to plant your garden?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mother’s Day weekend is usually the weekend I start my garden, but I’m holding off for a couple of days as we will still get overnight lows to fall to the low to middle 30s over the next week.

Sunny skies across much of KELOLAND today with afternoon highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. I hope you soaked up as much sun as you could, because we expect thick clouds and cool temperatures for this weekend with rain.

And if you have plants outside, be sure to keep an eye on the forecast as frost is still possible into early next week.

As of now, low to middle 30s will be possible for Monday and Tuesday morning. After that, it’s looking better.

But, I do want to point out what may happen a week and a half out from now. Some models are trying to show colder air returning for the overnights. This may happen around the 19th and 20th of the month.

But, I too have the itch to start. So, I’ll take the chance on the small risk for colder air after Tuesday. I’ll most likely have plants in by next weekend.