When it starts to feel like fall in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may not seem like it with near 90-degree temps in the forecast, but fall is quickly approaching.

With summer mostly behind us, perhaps you are wondering when it will begin to feel like fall in KELOLAND. Well, statistically speaking, it could start to feel like fall later this month.

Many areas of KELOLAND have been recording daily weather data for the last 100 or more years which means we have a lot of data we can crunch to come up with some statistics.

For starters, KELOLAND Weather looked at two threshold temperatures; 45 degrees, 35 degrees, and below freezing. And we looked at the dates when the chances of those temperatures reach greater than 50 percent.

You can think of it this way, what day has a better chance of seeing these temps than not seeing these temps.

The first threshold is low temps of 45 degrees or colder. Across KELOLAND, we have a greater than 50 percent chance of seeing lows in the mid-40s later this month into early September, depending on where you are.

The second threshold I used is 35 degrees. I would consider mid-30s is when the jackets get replaced by bigger coats.

And the dates when the odds are in favor of seeing 35 degrees are mid-September to early October.

Another thing to note, by mid to late September, the percent chance of seeing lows in 40s or colder is at 100 percent. And by mid to late October, the odds of seeing the low 30s across KELOLAND are in the 95 to 100 percent range.

So if you are a fan of the hotter months, then try to soak in as much as you can over the coming weeks, because it won’t be long before the cooler, fall-like weather settles in.