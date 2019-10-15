When is the next chance for snow in KELOLAND?

The evidence of last week’s winter storm has been slowly melting away with temperatures reaching the 40s to 60s.

Now that a good chunk of the snow is gone, you may be wondering when the next round will arrive.

Looking ahead to the current 7 day forecast, we’ll have rain late this weekend into early next week as a broad area of low pressure as the jet stream layer of the atmosphere slides over the Midwest.

After that low pressure in the jet stream exits the Midwest, the averaged pattern of the jet stream leans to a high pressure over the west coast and low pressure over the east coast.

This pattern would give KELOLAND a general northwest flow.

That kind of flow would give us quick hits of low impact weather events. So light rain or, if the timing is just right, we could see some light snow at night.

But in the middle of the November, that averaged trough over the east is projected to shift westward, over the Midwest.

This is when we would see a weather event that would have a bigger impact on KELOLAND.