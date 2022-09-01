SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re starting to see signs of more fall-like temperatures coming to KELOLAND, but it will take its time to arrive.

It’s now September first, the start of meteorological fall, so the days of 90-degree heat should be limited. But that won’t be the case as we start September as highs will remain well above average until the second weekend of the month.

That’s when the heat in the southwest United States will slowly erode, as cooler air invades from the north.

You can see on the computer model how a trough digs into Montana as we start next weekend.

That cooler air is forecast to eventually move into the upper plains, including us in KELOLAND. It’s just a matter of how cool we get, but keep in mind, this far out the models tend to under-forecast just how cool it may get.

In the meantime, mostly dry and hot temperatures will continue through at least the first week and a half of the month.