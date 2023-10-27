SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While leaves continue to fall, they will soon be accompanied by light snow for the first half of the weekend. Strong winds swept across KELOLAND Thursday and Thursday night. That brought in much colder air and northern KELOLAND received its first snowfall of the season.

While it does snow in October, when you look at the numbers, it is a little early for our first measurable snow of the season. On average, Sioux Falls usually waits until November 5.

Typical first measurable snow date

Since records have been kept, many in KELOLAND receive their first measurable snow in November. The only exception on this map is Rapid City, as their first snow usually falls on October 22.

With any accumulating snow this weekend, it won’t last. While temperatures will remain below average, a lot, if not all, of it will melt as we begin next week.