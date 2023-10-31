SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we turn the calendar page to November, we know we can easily get snow. Over the years, it seems like November is an all or nothing month when it comes to snow.

While Halloween day will be one of the coldest on record for central and eastern KELOLAND, temperatures will slowly warm as we get into November and that warming trend will continue for the rest of the work week. But as mentioned before, November is usually an all or nothing month when it comes to snow.

Looking back at 128 years of November snowfall shows 68 of those years recorded three inches or less. That’s over 50% of the time we’re at or below three inches. On the other end, heavier snow of over eight inches has happened 28 times or 22%. Sandwiched in between, 25% of November snows have fallen in the over three-to-eight inch range.

We’ll slowly warm this week, with only a slight chance for showers over the weekend.