What’s been causing unseasonably warm nights in SE KELOLAND?

Though we are fast approaching the start of meteorological summer, overnight lows have been getting a head start on warming up.

While high temperatures as of late have been a lot closer to average, overnight low temperatures have not followed suit…at least not everywhere. In western KELOLAND, lows have been closer to average for this time of year. In the southeast, however, it’s been a struggle to get lows to drop below the half-century mark. Persistent cloud cover bolstered by southeasterly flow has not been helping out at all.

When cloud cover is in place, it acts like a blanket for us at ground level. We do cool off to some extent, but that cloud deck holds some of the warmth back. On clearer nights, however, more of our daytime warmth is able to rise up and depart through the atmosphere…a process called “Radiational Cooling”.

Thankfully, we may finally get a break from these unseasonably warm nights. As high pressure builds into KELOLAND through the rest of the week, we’ll clear out by day and by night, allowing us to cool off a bit more after the sun sets.

By the way, we’ve only had one night with a near-average low in SE KELOLAND over the last 10 days. We have at least two on the way before we reach the weekend.