What will the weather be like for the pheasant opener this weekend?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The pheasant opener will feature some classic KELOLAND weather. Meteorologist Brian Karstens takes a closer look at the changing temperatures and winds hunters can expect.

We are no stranger to wind on the plains this time of year and this weekend will be no exception.



Take a look at the wind forecast at 10 a.m.

You can clearly see northwest winds already increasing in northern KELOLAND. Mobridge and Gettysburg will likely start gusting over 30 mph. The main cold will dive south during the afternoon and winds will generally increase 20 to 30 mph with a few higher gusts East River.

The wind forecast should be lighter on Sunday.



Temperatures will start the day quite mild in the southeast with 50s already at daybreak in Yankton. Mobridge on the other hand will be much cooler and the hour-by-hour forecast shows temperatures holding steady or falling a during the afternoon, responding to the wind. In other words, a pretty typical cold front for this time of year.

We can’t rule out some patchy precipitation to start the weekend in the north, but don’t expect long lasting rain or snow this weekend as Canadian air dominates KELOLAND.