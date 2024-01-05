SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Record-setting warmth in December cut the winter blues down as temperatures stayed warm and a lot of the snow stayed away. The warmth has continued into the early part of January, but things will soon change.

Before we get into the much colder air, let’s take a look back at where we’ve been. To do that, I’ve compiled a list of the coldest high temperatures since October.

The end of October gave us a hit of cold air with some of our coldest highs in the 20s and 30s. Thanksgiving was the same with another round of cold that brought highs down to the teens and 20s.

I find things a little more interesting in December as our coldest highs where in the middle 20s to lower 30s, and that didn’t happen until the end of the month in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, and Pierre!

Keep in mind, the cold December highs were at a time when the climate average highs were in the middle 20s to near 30 in central and eastern KELOLAND.

But we are expecting a change by next weekend. With snow expected as we go through next week, it will help set the stage for much colder air coming in from Canada. In fact, some of the computer models are thinking single-digit highs will be possible.