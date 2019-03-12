What To Look For From Upcoming Storm

The work week started with quiet weather but the forecast has some big changes on the way. And this particular winter storm is coming with its own set of challenges.

First off, the storm is coming up from the south. So it will tap into a warm and very moist atmosphere along the southern border so this storm will try to bring that atmosphere here to KELOLAND. Areas in the warm sector of the storm will see rain, and a lot of it.

And for those on the cold side of the storm, they are looking at snow. And yes, a lot of it. All that moisture from the south will translate to several inches of snow.

And there will be an area in between the warm and cold sectors where freezing rain will be a concern.

The track of the low will determine where the rain, snow, and ice fall in KELOLAND.

In addition to the falling precipitation, the low will be very strong, so it will bring very strong winds. Model projections give parts of the region wind gusts over 60 mph at the worst of the storm. And wind speeds like that would create blizzard-like conditions in areas where the heavy snow will fall.

Now a storm forecast like this would have enough of its own challenges but this will all happen on top of a very saturated ground.

And this already saturated ground will bring a completely different set of forecast challenges related to what will be the effects of the storm beyond what falls from the sky.