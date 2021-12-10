What to know about winter storm moving across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All signs are pointing toward accumulating snow in southern KELOLAND throughout the day on Friday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the counties shaded in red. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the counties shaded in blue, just on the edge of the storm’s path.

Meteorologist Brian Karstens says this winter storm doesn’t include strong winds, so blowing and drifting snow will be a secondary issue Friday. However, the depth of the snow will create hazardous conditions.

Our snow forecast shows a large area where 4-8″ is possible, including Sioux Falls, through Friday evening. Amounts in Aberdeen and the north will be much less. Worthington and parts of SW MN may get the most with 8-12″ in the outlook.

There is good news once the snow moves out as it will likely melt next week. A large section of the country is expected to have above normal temperatures next week.

KELOLAND News will update this story throughout the day with the latest developments on the weather.