SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While June started on a cooler note, it won’t last long.

June is the start of meteorological summer, but the start of June surely isn’t feeling like it.

In fact, THIS June is A LOT colder than the start of last June. That’s when 11 of the first 15 days of the month made it to the 90s and hotter. June 4th and 5th last year set records with highs of 99 and 101.

We don’t expect highs like that anytime soon as temperatures will remain below average through the first half of the month.

But we can flip the script. As you see here with warmer weather to our west around the middle of June. It’s just a matter of moving that air into the central and northern plains.

That makes the steady hits of rain over the next week and a half important for those still looking for moisture because if it does warm then the rain chances will be harder to come by.

So while June is starting cooler, the second half may end up with warmer than average temperatures, but rainfall may also start lacking.