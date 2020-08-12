What made Monday’s Midwestern storm so intense?

The storms that started in KELOLAND Monday morning grew into what meteorologists call a derecho across several Midwestern states. A derecho as you are about to learn might be new to you, but it’s truly nothing new at all in the plains.

A swath of 100 mph winds shook central Iowa and took quite a toll on several communities. Wind that strong leaves a terrible mark behind. Cornfields were blown flat and several homes and businesses sustained heavy damage. This was was no ordinary severe thunderstorm. This was a derecho.

The term derecho describes a long-lived and widespread damaging straight-line thunderstorm winds. The derecho was a term specific term first used by an Iowa weather professor in the late 1800s in the early days of severe weather research.

The very first derecho discovery in the United States dates all the way back to July 31st, 1877. Back in those days, accounts of frightening, violent winds storms were often confused for large tornadoes.

While the damage looks like that of a tornado, it’s the straight-line wind that does the most damage.

This serves as a good reminder that we are in the middle of severe weather season in KELOLAND and wind storms such as these can brew up in our hot humid weather.