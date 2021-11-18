What is wind chill factor?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cold and windy weather will pop up more as we head closer to December.

We received a solid preview of what’s to come on Thursday morning as we head closer to the winter season.

Snow showers in northeastern KELOLAND made their way through the region, putting a light coating of snow on the ground. Where we didn’t get snow, we had something else: Wind, and a good amount of it. Thursday morning gave portions of the area their first single-digit wind chill values of the season.

So, let’s take a look at what the wind chill is and how it works. On a calm day, we’ll have a layer of body heat that keeps us warm and generally comfortable. When the wind picks up, however, that warmth is pushed away from bodies leaving us feeling colder than it is. The end result is the wind chill factor.

This chart shows what the wind chill factor will be at different air temperature and wind speed combinations. As we get these colder nights in place, it won’t take too much wind to put wind chill values in the single digits either above or below zero.

The best thing you can do for yourself when the wind picks up is to bundle up. Remember to keep your outermost extremities covered like your nose, ears, and fingers… They’re the first areas that are susceptible to frost bite.

Thankfully, this won’t be the norm for a little while yet. Though we do get some rounds of cold and windy weather into next week, they don’t last for very long.