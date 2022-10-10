SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a warm October day on Sunday, and with the clear skies into the evening the full moon was out for all to see.

If you were out Sunday evening and glanced at the sky, you may have noticed the full moon. This full moon after the Harvest Moon of last month is known as the Hunter’s Moon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sunday’s full moon is called the Hunter’s Moon because it’s the time of year when animals start to fatten up for the colder months ahead. And as fields continue to be harvested, it’s easier for hunters to see any animals that come out to feed in harvested fields.

But, I will mention it can also be called the Blood Moon due to the hunting of animals ahead of the winter months.

A fitting term for the full moon in October would be the ‘Blood Moon’, as it gives it a spooky flair. But the reddish tint of the Blood Moon is actually due to a total lunar eclipse. This was not the case for Sunday.

The next full moon is November 8th, that’s known as the Beaver Moon. A time when beavers start to prepare for the winter cold ahead.

Hey, I don’t name them, I’m just passing the information along.