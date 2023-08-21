SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We knew it was coming. Well, now it’s here. Plenty of heat and humidity will stick around until at least Wednesday.

The combination of heat and humidity will bring the heat index to near 110 at times for the next several days. The heat index is what it feels like, much like when we use wind chill in the winter. But for these next several summer days, use caution when spending any time outdoors as heat-related stress can factor in quickly.

On days with low humidity, the body reacts better as it allows better sweat evaporation.

High humidity days limit the rate of evaporation from your sweat, making us feel more uncomfortable.

This is a quick example of the heat index with high humidity. Notice as the relative humidity goes up, so does the heat index.

Heat-related stress will continue for much of the plains Tuesday and Wednesday with a little relief slated for Thursday.

Then temperatures will retreat to the 80s for the coming weekend, which is much closer to our average highs. But we’ll warm again next week, but we won’t be as warm as our current stretch.