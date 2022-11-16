SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With many places in KELOLAND already experiencing plenty of snow. There has been plenty of cold as well.

There are two major types of winter systems that bring cold and snow into KELOLAND. I’ll explain the difference between an Alberta Clipper and Colorado Low.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

An Alberta Clipper is a fast-moving system that starts in Alberta, Canada. This low-pressure system brings in light snow, colder temperatures, and strong winds. Alberta Clippers move to the southeast through the plains, Midwest, and Great Lakes.

The other low-pressure system is a Colorado Low.

These start in southeastern Colorado and northeastern New Mexico. These bring more winds and heavier snow. The Colorado Lows can last several days as they track northeastward through the central plains. These could bring blizzards and hazardous winter weather.

While these systems are much of the same bringing snow, cold, and wind, but the amounts they bring are different.

We will see these terms again before the winter months are up.