SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures warming back to the low 30s we could see a mixed bag of precipitation.

The freezing point of water is 32 degrees. The type of moisture that falls out of the cloud at that temperature depends on how deep the temperature profile is.

The larger the warm spot, or temperatures above 32 degrees, the more likely the precipitation will be rain. The larger the cold spot, or temperatures below 32, the more likely it is snowing.

If temperatures are close to and above 32 degrees at the cloud level, but turning colder close to the ground we could get sleet or freezing rain. Between freezing rain and sleet, it depends on how big the warm slot is. Freezing rain is created in the larger warm spot.

We are keeping our eyes on Thursday as the next system tries to enter KELOLAND. We could see rain and snow out of this system.

Stay up to date on the latest forecast online, on air and with the KELOLAND Stormtracker App.