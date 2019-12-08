What is a snow squall?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weather will be much different heading back to work and school on Monday. Meteorologist Scot Mundt has details on a new weather term.

There’s snow in the forecast for Sunday evening and Monday morning. The snow might cause a new winter warning to go in effect. We melted a lot of snow and ice this week as temperatures warmed to the 30s and 40s. But we’ll add new snow to the ground by Monday.

The Arctic air that will help bring in the snow may prompt a new warning. Be familiar with a Snow Squall Warning.

Snow squalls are quick moving sudden white-out conditions that can produce icy roads very quickly. Although snow accumulations are light, it’s the combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures and low visibilities that cause dangerous conditions for motorists.

Much like Severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings, snow squall warnings will be issued for short amounts of time. Usually 30 to 60 minutes.

If you find yourself driving through a snow squall, reduce your speed, make sure your headlights are on and give plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.