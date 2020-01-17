What is a ground blizzard?

1  of  148
Closings & Delays
Active Generations Adrian Schools ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Alcester-Hudson School District Andes Central School District Arlington School District Armour School District Avon School District Baltic School District Beresford School District Big Stone City School Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools Bowdle School District Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Brandon Valley School District Bridgewater-Emery School District Britton-Hecla School District Brookings Activity Center Brookings School District Browns Valley School District Canby Schools Canistota School District Canton School District Carroll Institute Castlewood School District Centerville School District Central Lyon Community Chester School District City of Adrian, MN City of Canton City of Dell Rapids City of Harrisburg City of Valley Springs Clark School District Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Colman-Egan School District Corsica-Stickney School District Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal Dell Rapids School District Dell Rapids-St. Mary's School DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Dupree Edgerton Public - Private ELC-Pipestone Elk Point-Jefferson School District Elkton School District Ellsworth, MN EmBe Enemy Swim Day Estelline School District Ethan School District Eureka School District First Baptist Children's Center First Lutheran Preschool Academy First Presbyterian Church Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Government Flandreau School District Freeman Fulda School District Garretson Gayville-Volin Good Shepherd Lutheran Hamlin Hanson School District Harris-Lake Park Hendricks, MN Highmore-Harrold Hills-Beaver Creek Howard Huron School District Irene-Wakonda Ivanhoe School District Keystone Treatment Center/KeySolutions EAP Lake Benton School District Lake Preston Lennox School District Lifescape Adult Services Lutheran High School of SF Lutheran Social Services of SD Luverne Lynd Madison Marion Marshall Marty Indian McCook Central Menno Milbank Milroy Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Jackson Minnesota West-Luverne Minnesota West-Pipestone Minnesota West-Worthington Montrose Mount Marty College Mount Vernon Murray County Central Northwest Iowa CC Ortonville-Big Stone City Parkston Pipestone Plankinton School District Platte-Geddes Rock County Opportunities Round Lake-Brewster Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Sacred Heart Sanborn Central Scotland Sibley-Ocheyedan Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools Sioux Falls Public Sioux Falls YMCA Sioux Valley-Volga Christian Sisseton School District South Dakota Urban Indian Health Southeast Tech Southwest State St. Martin Lutheran Stewarts School of Hairstyling Tea School District Teachwell Academy & Transition The Compass Center Tracy Tri-Valley Tripp-Delmont School District Turner County Courthouse Vermillion Volunteers of America, Dakotas Wagner Wagner senior meals Watertown Christian Watertown School District Waubay Waverly-South Shore Webster Wendell Farms West Central Wilmot Windom Woonsocket Worthington Yankton Yankton Sioux Tribe Head Start

What is a ground blizzard?

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The cold is here, the snow is coming, and it seems the wind is never too far away in KELOLAND. It all adds up to winter weather to watch and possible ground blizzard for some.

By definition, a ground blizzard refers to weather conditions featuring strong winds that pick up loose snow, resulting in blowing and drifting. If it gets bad enough, whiteout conditions can lead to blizzard conditions, even under blue skies. That’s what we may see on Saturday.

We certainly have the snow. The snow cover going into this forecast is easily 6-12 inches on the ground north of Sioux Falls. Anything new snow will to the problems.

Our wind forecast by Saturday morning features gusts near 50 mph range in portions of eastern KELOLAND. The Buffalo Ridge in SW Minnesota may have the worst trouble, but Watertown and Summit won’t be much different. Remember, ground blizzards conditions fluctuate as the wind gusts go up and down, so be ready for erratic visibilities through your Saturday as this latest blast of winter pushes across eastern KELOLAND.

Track the weather in your area by downloading the KELOLAND Storm Tracker app.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests