What is a ground blizzard?

The cold is here, the snow is coming, and it seems the wind is never too far away in KELOLAND. It all adds up to winter weather to watch and possible ground blizzard for some.

By definition, a ground blizzard refers to weather conditions featuring strong winds that pick up loose snow, resulting in blowing and drifting. If it gets bad enough, whiteout conditions can lead to blizzard conditions, even under blue skies. That’s what we may see on Saturday.

We certainly have the snow. The snow cover going into this forecast is easily 6-12 inches on the ground north of Sioux Falls. Anything new snow will to the problems.

Our wind forecast by Saturday morning features gusts near 50 mph range in portions of eastern KELOLAND. The Buffalo Ridge in SW Minnesota may have the worst trouble, but Watertown and Summit won’t be much different. Remember, ground blizzards conditions fluctuate as the wind gusts go up and down, so be ready for erratic visibilities through your Saturday as this latest blast of winter pushes across eastern KELOLAND.

