SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The talk over the past several months has been the drought in KELOLAND, but with active weather back, what does it take to get rid of the drought.

While a lot of the rain today stayed north of Interstate 90, that will change with more widespread rain chances through at least the first half of the weekend.

This graphic shows the amounts of rain compared to average to help alleviate the drought.

Keep in mind, the four-week averages range from an inch and a half in western South Dakota to nearly three inches in southeast KELOLAND.

Western South Dakota needs 200 to 300% of average, but the amounts are steeper in central and eastern KELOLAND with amounts of 225 to 425 percent of average. Parts of northeast KELOLAND have faired better as of late with amounts of 150 to 300 percent.

We do have periods of heavy rain in the forecast through the first half of the weekend. Though, heavy rain doesn’t necessarily soak into the ground as much as a steady light rain.

Along with the rain, severe weather is also on the table. That’s something we’ve seen a lot more of lately too.