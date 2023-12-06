SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the snow stays away, we continue to watch temperatures warm to record or near record levels. While some are enjoying it being snowfall free, we do have benefits to getting snow in KELOLAND.

We haven’t been moving anything white off our driveways and sidewalks. Without shoveling, we’ve been saving our backs and staying away from fender benders on the road. But what are we missing without snow?

The main asset to snow is the moisture. When a snow storm moves through the area, I often hear the phrase, “I don’t like it, but we need the moisture.”

Snow also helps our landscape because it’s an insulator, sometimes referred to as a “blanket of white.” Without snow, cold can penetrate deeper in the soil. With the constant freeze and thaw, damage to roots can be done to trees, shrubs and other vegetation.

Let’s not forget about the recreation in winter. Skiers and snowmobilers are waiting for snow. With numerous trails across KELOLAND, it’s also good for the state’s economy. And even though we don’t need snow to make ice, it helps keep temperatures cold for people who like to ice fish.

Finally, it makes for a pretty landscape as it turns the brown fields of KELOLAND white.