What are the chances of having a white Christmas in KELOLAND?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas is just two weeks away and snow continues to miss most of KELOLAND. Will that be changing soon? Meteorologist Brian Karstens takes a closer look.

While it’s starting to feel more like December in much of KELOLAND, the landscape around us looks more brown than white these days. We all know the weather can change quickly this time of year and we’re watching it all to find clues about the odds of snow soon.

First, it’s worth noting we have about a 50 to 60 percent chance of having a white Christmas in much of KELOLAND. Certainly better odds here than say Kansas or Oklahoma.

But this year may be different. The 10-day European model forecast shows a couple of system this weekend that will produce accumulating snow to our south.

With that in mind, the chance of getting 1″ of snow before Christmas are very good in those areas. According to these calculations looks at the internals of the European model show the collective odds of 1″ very high all around us.

Now, we still have at least a 50/50 shot at some accumulating snow at some point in the next 2 weeks.

Of course, the next big question is even if it does snow, will it melt right away? That’s certainly a fair question because even our 7 day forecast stay above normal late next week.