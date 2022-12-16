SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the windy and snowy weather, we actually get to see a rare snow phenomenon.

When you have windy conditions and temperatures near freezing you can get snow rollers.

These snow rollers have several formation techniques. They can be started when a chunk of snow rolls downhill or gets blown along the ground.

The snow rollers can also form when a snowball falls from a tree or cliff and begins to roll down. As they roll they pick up more snow, much like making a snowman.

The rollers have a hollow center that could get blown away leaving what looks like a doughnut or swiss roll.

To get snow rollers, there needs to be a thin layer of wet and loose snow with temperatures near 32 degrees. Under this wet snow, there needs to be a layer of ice or powder snow that the wet snow won’t stick to.

The winds also need to be strong enough to blow the snow but not too strong that it will blow them apart.

The rolls can be any size, from as small as a tennis ball to as big as a car.

