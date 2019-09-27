What are KELOLAND’s chances for early snow?

We’re getting close to the last weekend of September and overnight lows continue to get colder and colder. But what are our chances for some early snow?

Temperatures this morning fell to the 40s for many locations. And some areas in western South Dakota fell to the 30s. It’s western South Dakota that we’ll have to watch for any snow next week. Getting snow in early October may seem early, but in western South Dakota it will almost be right on time.

Here’s a look at the earliest one inch snows in South Dakota. Notice western South Dakota usually gets snow earlier than anyone else. But early October snow also happens in eastern KELOLAND. In 1999, Sioux Falls received 2.7 inches of snow on October first.

But, I wouldn’t be too worried about the snow chance in eastern KELOLAND just yet.

Along with the snow chance in western KELOLAND next week, we’ll have to watch the frost chances late in the week.