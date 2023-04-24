SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer is known for its heat, but just how hot does it get?

Before we know it, we’ll be hot in KELOLAND. And dare I say, looking for a place to cool off…

While temperature is a relative term and people have a different opinion as to what is hot, I broke it down to three categories. Days of 85 degrees and warmer, 90 and warmer and 100 and warmer. Here’s what we found.

First, days of 85 degrees and warmer.

These cities range from an average of 31 days in Worthington to as many as 62 days in Winner. These numbers range from 25 to 50% of the days from May through August of hitting at least 85 degrees.

Let’s up it to 90 degrees. The numbers fall to the teens to 40s for average number of days of 90 degrees and warmer. This is 9 to 33% of the days end up in the 90s.

Hitting at least one hundred degrees is usually hard to come by as these numbers stay in the single digits for May through August. Winner and Pierre lead the pack at 8 days. Aberdeen averages 4, and Sioux Falls one.

And I know we can argue about how it’s not the heat but the humidity. Well, that can be a story for a different time.