The amount of rain KELOLAND has seen just in the last 30 days alone has been quite impressive.

Normally, we see two to three inches during that 30 day period. The wettest areas are typically in the southeast and the Black Hills. But this year, the actual observed rain amounts from the last 30 days range from around three to six inches of rain all across KELOLAND!

To help put that in perspective, that means all of KELOLAND has seen at least normal amounts, but most of the area is sitting about one and a half to more than two times more than normal.

And with the lack of hot, sunny days, the moisture really hasn’t gone anywhere. So it would seem we just keep adding rain and snow to an already wet ground.

And while the forecast does have some warmer, more normal temperatures on the way, there are still more rounds of rain so the very wet pattern doesn’t look to end anytime soon.



