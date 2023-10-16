SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The widespread rain in KELOLAND late last week stopped area farmers from continuing the harvest. So the sunshine we had on Monday helped dry things out.

We also enjoyed a break in the wind too, but both the wind and rain will be back by midweek. But this next system will not last as long and it won’t bring in as much moisture, but it will add to the amounts we’ve received so far this month. And those amounts are looking impressive in KELOLAND.

A lot of the heavier rain has been focused in central and southeast KELOLAND with amounts of two to four inches being common.

Marshall, Spencer, Iowa and Chamberlain have amounts over four inches so far this month.

That’s enough for all three of those cities to be at their 6th wettest October on record. And we still have half the month to go.

While this week is looking a little quiet, we’ll start hearing more noise for the last week and a half of the month. During that time, I wouldn’t be surprised if we start to get more cities in their top ten for wettest Octobers.

