Wet conditions likely to continue for rest of month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Recent rains have eased some of the most intense drought conditions in KELOLAND.

The cycle of active weather continues in KELOLAND and it comes as no surprise that the drought picture is looking better, but with a long road ahead.

Compared to normal, this has been a very wet October for much of KELOLAND and the month isn’t over. Clearly, the northern and western half of KELOLAND have been the wettest compared to normal, but the Sioux Falls area continues the momentum that started in August.

The drought monitor is starting to reflect this impact. The biggest reduction is in the extreme and severe category, where the numbers dropped from 47 percent last week to just 33 percent in South Dakota this week. The rain and snow from Tuesday and Wednesday will be reflected in next week’s update.

The active October pattern isn’t over yet. We are looking at both Sunday and Tuesday or Wednesday chances of rain, with heavier totals favoring eastern KELOLAND.

The frequent rain chances will keep temperatures at or below normal the next few days.