Western South Dakota will be under fire weather watch on Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dry conditions are once again taking their toll on parts of KELOLAND.

With plenty of sunshine, temperatures warmed well above average. By 20 degrees or more, meaning highs hit the low 90s for parts of KELOLAND. As the summer heat continues, the dry ground in western South Dakota is being watched closely.

Western South Dakota is under a fire weather watch for tomorrow. This means the combination of low humidity and strong winds will create critical fire conditions. This is in an area that has not received as much rainfall over the past 30 days. From Rapid City to Buffalo the percent of average ranges from 68 to 29 percent. Even with the rain starting midweek, western South Dakota will once again miss out. Many locations will stay less than a quarter inch. It’s quite the opposite in eastern KELOLAND where three-day rains can bring in over an inch.

Even though western South Dakota will not get as much rain, cooler temperatures later this week will help alleviate the fire danger.