SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We know the phrase “April showers bring May flowers”, but May showers can be just as nice.

Last week featured a rare but wonderful sight across KELOLAND: Lots of rain. The question from here is simple: Is there more on the way? While I don’t think we’ll see something similar to what we had previously, I do think we at least get a few chances for rain.

Our weather pattern will attempt to become a bit more active as we head through the second half of this week. Waves of low pressure will come and go, with the first one moving through by the end of the workweek. The weekend also features the chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially later Saturday into Mother’s Day, but this may also bring in the chance to see severe weather.

Notice the day six outlook for eastern KELOLAND for Monday, which is already indicating the potential to see some active weather. The keyword here is “potential”, as this will be something to watch and is subject to change.

Back to the short-term, while moisture amounts won’t be as robust as they were last week, some areas could see a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain…a welcome sight as we continue to make any progress to alleviate our long-term drought concerns.