We’re halfway through December, but early winter weather has been largely absent

It can be a struggle to get into the holiday spirit, especially when the weather has been so uncooperative with few exceptions.

While seasonable temperatures finally made their first appearance beginning last weekend, the first week and a half of the month felt more like October at times. Even with these chilly conditions that we’ve seen lately, we’re still on a record-setting pace for how warm it has been.

If the month ended today, Sioux Falls would have its warmest December on record, with an average 24-hour temperature of nearly 33 degrees. That’s nearly a full degree ahead of second place. Aberdeen, Pierre, and Rapid City are all currently experiencing their second warmest December on record, with Aberdeen having the largest gap between its current record-setting year of 1894. Rapid City is well within striking distance, at just zero-point-three degrees behind its current record.

Ridge after ridge of high pressure has kept well above average temperatures in place across the region, along with very dry conditions.

Looking ahead to the start of winter next Monday, temperatures do not cooperate once again. Highs across the region will climb well into the 40s and even into the 50s at times. For those of you keeping score at home, our average high is in the mid to upper 20s during this time.

We’ll revisit these numbers as we get ready to close the month in a little over two weeks. If the long-range outlook is any indication, however, we may be rewriting the record books as we ring in the new year.