Some may be getting tired of this heat and humidity and while we do get a small break from some of the humidity, it will come back.

With southerly winds Wednesday, highs once again made it to the upper 80s and lower 90s. And of course, the humidity was in place. While a cold front will help spark storms through the evening and overnight, once it clears KELOLAND you’ll notice lower humidity.

The front will help scour out the humidity as dew points fall late tonight and through Thursday.

But, as we hit the weekend and next week, the dew points will come back and we’ll return to summertime heat and humidity. And the growing corn crop continues to add to the humidity in the corn belt.

Just because we have lower dew points coming doesn’t mean we have much cooler air coming. Many days are staying at or above average in the extended forecast.

We’re at our hottest time of year in KELOLAND, average highs slowly start to go down late this month and into August.