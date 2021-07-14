We’ll soon have a return to hot and dry conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The widespread rain in eastern KELOLAND was a welcome sight this morning, but after today a lot of the rain chances will come to an end.

Periods of heavy rain fell for the southern half of KELOLAND while much of north-central and northeast South Dakota missed it…again.

This is a look at some of the areas hardest hit with the rain. According to radar, rain estimates have been an inch or more in southeast KELOLAND.

As heavy rain fell during the overnight, south-central South Dakota, near Mission received amounts of 2 to 3 inches. The northern Hills also had rain, with amounts over an inch or two.

As the rain slowly came to an end this afternoon, we may not see it again for over a week. Which spells bad news for northern KELOLAND.

Aside from the rain chance this weekend in central and western South Dakota, things will once again turn dry as the temperatures start to climb going through next week.

We’re talking 90 degree heat for many late next week. Which made the recent rainfall more and more important.